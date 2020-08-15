Menu
Tasmanians are being warned about the dangers of cybercrime as new research shows increased internet use during the pandemic.
Technology

Cybercrime warning amid increase in online use during COVID

by James Kitto
15th Aug 2020 7:01 AM
TASMANIANS are being warned about the dangers of cybercrime as new research shows increased internet use during the pandemic.

Data collected by EMRS shows 68 per cent of Tasmanians say they and their loved ones were spending more time online since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive Maria Leckie said cyber criminals were taking advantage of the increased internet use by targeting online users.

"Cybercrime includes online scams or fraud, identity theft, cyber bulling and child sexual abuse material, and with Tasmanians spending more time online, people need to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones," Mrs Leckie said.

She said, of particular concern was the increased risk to children who are spending more time online.

"The pandemic has definitely heightened concerns, as predators have more access to children online than ever before, through a range of popular apps, games and social media sites," she said.

"Results from the survey, undertaken by Federal Group, show a quarter of Tasmanians have

experienced an increase in online scams since COVID-19 started."

Federal Group Executive General Manager Daniel Hanna said the latest EMRS results showed 63 per cent of Tasmanians had personal health concerns related to the Victorian coronavirus situation.

"Latest results show almost 60 per cent of Tasmanians expect social distancing measures to be in place for six months to two years," he said.

 

james.kitto@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Cybercrime warning amid increase in online use during COVID-19

coronavirus editors picks online dangers

