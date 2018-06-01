Cycle path's road ahead for clearing traffic pain

KEEPING 300 bikes on the road to meet Noosa's passion for cycling means senior mechanic Justin Wyatt is the go to man for when something throws a spanner in the riding works.

Bike On's Justin Wyatt was on hand to last of the free cycling workshops funded through Noosa Council's support of Zero Emissions Noosa, to impart basic cycle maintenance skills to those keen to saddle up. In all 30 participants last Saturday learned how change flat tyres, adjust gears and brakes during the hands-on workshop held at Girraween Sports Complex.

Justin said Noosa had terrific bike shops able to assist with any tricky mechanical issues and offer a practical advice about purchasing a new bike. Bike On recommends Venture Cycles where Jez and the team do a terrific job of taking care of their customers at Noosaville. The three workshops have achieved their goal in encouraging new cyclists who may be lacking in confidence to ride their bikes more frequently.

Justin said all three workshops were over-subscribed.

Bike On partner Tracey Wyatt said there was a large group of beginner riders wanting to learn new skills.

"Without these workshops many of these riders would falter and not continue which is why the workshops are seen as important within the community.”

Tracey and ZEN's Vivien Griffin hope the Noosa Council will consider providing funding for similar cycling workshops on a regular basis.

ZEN has a goal of working towards net zero carbon emissions within the Noosa shire by 2026.

"Encouraging more people into cycling and away from vehicles is cornerstone to ZEN meeting these objectives and why they sought the grant funding from Noosa Council,” Tracey said.