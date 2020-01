Paramedics were called to the scene of a bike and car crash in Noosaville.

PARAMEDICS were called to the scene of a vehicle and bicycle crash in Noosaville early Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a male cyclist collided with a vehicle on Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville at 5.33am Friday January 31.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.