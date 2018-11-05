Menu
Multiple paramedic crews were called to the Bruce Highway on ramp at Meridan Plains this morning after a serious vehicle and bicycle crash.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash

Ashley Carter
by
5th Nov 2018 6:30 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

A MAN in his 40s has died after being hit by a car while cycling at Meridan Plains this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple paramedic crews rushed to Caloundra Rd on the Bruce Highway on ramp about 6.05am and treated the man at the scene for critical injuries.

No transport to hospital was required.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the forensic crash unit was investigating.

Traffic was blocked from the Caloundra Rd and Pierce Ave intersection and long delays are expected. Drivers were urged to proceed with caution.

