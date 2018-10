A cyclist has been transported to hospital after being hit by a car in Noosaville this morning.

Trevor Veale

A CYCLIST has been injured and transported to hospital after being hit by a car in Noosaville this morning.

The crash occurred at the corner of Weyba Road and Lake Weyba Drive at 9.10am.

Queensland Ambulance Services treated one person for minor injuries and transported them to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.