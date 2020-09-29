Menu
A man in his 50s was injured when he fell from his bicycle at Marcus Beach on Tuesday morning.
Cyclist hospitalised after morning bike ride fall

Ashley Carter
29th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after falling from his bicycle at Marcus Beach on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics, including critical care, were called to the incident on David Low Way and Lowry St at 6am.

The man suffered shoulder and rib injuries and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

He was in a stable condition.

