A MAN in his 40s has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after a push bike crash with a car at a roundabout in New Auckland.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Beak Street at 9.20am following the collision.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the incident occurred at a roundabout.

The cyclist was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.