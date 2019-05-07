Menu
Login
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
News

Cyclist killed in Sydney hit and run

7th May 2019 7:12 PM

A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Sydney's west just before 5pm today.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Harry Ave and Maud St in Lidcombe around 4.45pm to reports a cyclist had been hit.

Despite the best efforts from paramedics, the man was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9

Officers are working to identify the man and notify his family about the tragic incident.

NSW Police have established a crime scene around the man and are now searching for a woman who they say can give them information about the crash.

In a statement, police said a vehicle had failed to stop after the incident and officers are appealing for assistance to locate the driver.

Witnesses described the car as being a white or grey sedan and said the driver was a woman of Asian appearance believed to be in her 30s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

cyclist hit and run killed sydney

Top Stories

    Chat with Matt full of flavour

    Chat with Matt full of flavour

    News Matt Preston shares his love for food, and Noosa, as he prepares to cook at the upcoming Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    A one-act comedy treat

    A one-act comedy treat

    News Anywhere Theatre Festival is almost here

    Cuddle time at Cooroy Fusion Festival

    Cuddle time at Cooroy Fusion Festival

    News Get up close and cuddle with all your favourite barn yard buddies

    Noosa secures global reach with USC facility

    Noosa secures global reach with USC facility

    News Noosa reaches out to the world