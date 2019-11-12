Cyclist refuses to move for mum and baby

Passenger Stuart Dawson claims the cyclist refused to move and hurled abuse at the train manager.

An "aggressive" cyclist on an Auckland train has caused an uproar after he lay down on four priority seats, preventing a mum and baby from having a seat.

Stuart Dawson boarded the Onehunga line to the CBD on Wednesday at 7.18am, but when he got on the packed train he came across a cyclist having a sleep across four seats, NZ Herald reports.

At the very next station a mother with her baby and pram boarded the train and had nowhere to sit.

Mr Dawson managed to discreetly get the train manager's attention and point him to the situation unfolding.

But when the train manager approached the cyclist to move, he became aggressive, refused to get up and verbally abused the passenger.

"He went up and asked the cyclist to move and the guy just said, 'Get f***ed'. He said that a couple of times," Mr Dawson said. "The manager then said, 'If you continue doing that I'll let you off at the next stop'.

"The cyclist repeated what he said, saying 'f**k off' and went back to sleep. The manager then walked off and did absolutely nothing."

According to Mr Dawson, the carriage only had a couple of seats spare, not enough for the mum and her baby to park their pram without blocking other passengers.

He said the mother looked put out by the cyclist's actions, leading to the train manager approaching her.

"The train manager actually went up to ask her if she was OK. She wasn't happy and looked rather uncomfortable.

"He (the cyclist) was not a nice character to deal with."

According to Dawson, the mother and baby catch the same train as him most days, but he hasn't seen them since the incident.

"I guess the passenger may have been put off catching that particular train," he said.

He has called for more security and staff on trains and believes managers should be enforcing rules more often.

Transdev, who manage the trains on the Auckland Transport lines, told the NZ Herald they were aware of the incident and believe staff handled it in a professional manner.

"Anti-social behaviour like this is uncommon on rail services. We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers," a Transdev spokesperson said.

"These include conflict resolution and customer service training for our staff. Train managers are supported by staff in other roles in deterring anti-social behaviour.

"On-board staff will call police when an incident justifies this.

"We are pleased the train manager followed her training by checking on the needs of the affected customer, and that the situation did not escalate."

However, Mr Dawson says the manager should have done more to ensure passenger safety and believes there are too many incidents like these happening on our trains.

"I just don't know why the train manager would threaten to kick him off but then do nothing about it," he said.

"I've heard of other incidents where passengers have been intimidated. They need more security or staff members who travel on their services."

