Cyclone brings pumping swell to Noosa surfing festival

Noosa Festival of Surfing 2018: The Men's Open on Wednesday at First Point.

SURFERS have been thanking Cyclone Linda for bringing magnificent waves to First Point all this week.

Organisers of the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing are thrilled by the extra swell, which peaked yesterday.

Noosa Festival of Surfing spokesman Thomas Alexander said the intense tropical low has only benefited the competition.

"(It's impacted the festival) only in a positive way,” Mr Alexander said.

"It's brought in really lovely waves, which are predicted to get bigger with the tides turning.

"Surfing wise, we're really excited about it.”

The festival wraps up this weekend, with plenty of heats still to come today and tomorrow.

Today the young talent will hit the waters with junior longboarders and junior Surf Life Saving competition.

Off the water, the festival will mark Sustainability Day at the XXXX Beach Bar and Zinc Stage with a Unitywater expo, plastic waste kids' workshop and a plastic panel, as well as live music on stage and at Cafe Le Monde.

Saturday will begin with a paddle against plastic from 7am at Weyba Esplanade, followed by heats in under-18s and over-50s.

At 4pm the beach bar will present awards, followed by live music and the official closing party at Cafe Le Monde.

If you enjoyed the festival and want to give back, take part in the beach clean up and barbecue on Sunday.

Mr Alexander said this year's surfing talent is next level.

"The level of surfing is absolutely impeccable. We're really seeing it in the less renowned divisions,” he said.

"The women are just a fraction behind the men, where the girls don't have as much power, they have the finesse and the grace.

"The standard of surfing is not that far behind the very best.

"We're seeing that real closing of the gap in talent.”

He said another highlight has been the NevHouse, a sustainable modular building on show at First Point, presenting the possibilities of developing with recycled rubbish.

"The NevHouse has been an incredible drawcard,” Mr Alexander said.

Mr Alexander said the XXXX Beach Bar is helping support the community, with all profits from sales going to children surfers.

"It's a not for profit bar, all the profits go to Noosa Malibu Club to their youth development program,” he said.

"The Beach Bar is the best seat in the house.”