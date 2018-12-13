CYCLONE WATCH: Queensland warned to brace for heavy rain

THE Queensland coast is set for a soaking, with reborn tropical cyclone Owen intensifying and bringing heavy rain and destructive winds - but there is no relief in sight for the state's drought zones.

Owen is set to develop into a category-three tropical cyclone this morning as it tracks towards the Queensland coast.

Areas likely to be affected include the Mornington ­Island area in the Gulf of ­Carpentaria and Burketown.

While heavy rainfall will bucket down along the east coast, drought-affected areas may not see a drop of rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said: "It's really localised to the east coast and adjacent inland at this stage, unfortunately central Queensland and the southwest won't be anywhere near the low, so they are ­missing out."

Over half the state remains drought-declared, with Queensland's historic stock routes closed to graziers for the first time in living memory as severe drought conditions continue.

The State Government ­estimates Queensland is 58.1 per cent in drought, up from 57 per cent in July.

However Cairns is expected to have its water restrictions removed entirely after this weekend if the looming storm clouds provide enough rain.

Coastal areas in the western and southern Gulf are expecting a drenching of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash-flooding on Wednesday and Thursday, while tides may rise significantly with damaging waves and minor flooding between Port McArthur and Karumba.

Extremely damaging and destructive winds are also a concern to the Bureau.

"As it (Owen) approaches the coast as a category-three, normally we're going to see wind gusts around the 200km/h mark with that cyclone, with sustained winds of around 120/150km/h through that area as well," Mr Paech said.

The cyclone is set to move across the southern parts of Cape Peninsula and will rapidly weaken to category one and then a low-pressure system by Saturday morning.

"It is still quite a decent system as it moves towards the east coast towards the Townsville area through Saturday afternoon and then makes its way through the east coast," Mr Paech said.

"We will expect those damaging to destructive wind gusts associated with that low, particularly on Sunday, as it makes its way down the coast, again we can see winds in access of 100km/h along the coastline.

"Plus some fairly substantial rainfall associated with that low as it moves down, so we are talking 150-200mm of rainfall in a day with that low as it tracks down the coast particularly around the Townsville to Mackay area."

Melbourne Victory's visit to Brisbane Roar tomorrow is in danger of being postponed due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, southeast Queensland is bracing for a separate system forming over NSW in the coming days.

Mr Paech said there would be a number of storms each day, starting today, until at least Sunday.

"Severe storms likely for the southern interior and also the southeast through those days, where heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging to destructive winds are possible," he said.