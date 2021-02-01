Menu
Cyclone, trough to whip up winds and rain

Tegan Annett
1st Feb 2021 3:21 PM
Thunderstorms are forecast for the Sunshine Coast this week to start what is likely to be a wetter than usual February.

A cyclone in the Coral Sea is forecast to whip up stronger easterly winds this week for a wet and windy few days.

The weather bureau has forecast more onshore rain for Tuesday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms expected.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth said “enhanced” rainfall was on the cards on Tuesday.

Mr Markworth said some of the weather was driven by Tropical Cyclone Lucas travelling east in the Coral Sea and a trough in the west.

“Tropical Cyclone Lucas is in the Coral Sea and moving rapidly east,” Mr Markworth said.

“We’re expecting minimal impacts on the Queensland coastline, but what it will do is enhance these winds and bring some showers and moisture.”

He said easterly swell was expected from Wednesday that could increase wave heights.

It marks the start of what the bureau predicts will be a wetter than usual month.

Mr Markworth said there was a 60 per cent chance the Sunshine Coast would experience higher than average rainfall this month.

Maroochydore’s average February rainfall is 207.5mm.

He said this year’s La Nina weather pattern was the foundation of that prediction.

“More often most of that rainfall will come in a quite short period of time, rather than be persistent rainfall,” he said.

“It will potentially come over one to two days.”

He said between 5 and 15mm was likely to fall at Maroochydore on Tuesday and 3 to 10mm on Wednesday.

Conditions should ease by later this week.

bureau of meteorology sunshine coast weather tropical cyclone lucas weather forecast
