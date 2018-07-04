Rioli announces retirement

ONE of the Top End's most decorated footballers, Hawthorn star Cyril Rioli, has retired from the game at just 28 years of age.

Melbourne media reported the four-time premiership player told his teammates of his decision early on Wednesday.

Rioli, a Norm Smith Medal winner and multiple All Australian, returned to Darwin last month for personal reasons.

Speculation surrounded the future of Rioli, the nephew of legendary Tiwi Islands product Maurice Rioli, with NT News sports writer Grey Morris earlier this week predicting the Hawk's retirement could be imminent.

"The decision to retire from football is something that I have thought long and hard about over the past 12 months. I've weighed everything up and I am confident the decision I've made is the right one for me and my family," Rioli said.

"Football has been my life but it's always been difficult being away from home. Now is the right time to go home and spend more time with friends and family.

"I love the Hawthorn Football Club and I cannot thank them enough for the opportunities they've given me and the way they've embraced me and my family over the past 11 years.

"I can walk away from the game having achieved everything I could have ever dreamed of and I'm forever grateful for the opportunities I have received.

"I'd like to thank the Hawthorn fans for all their support over the years, it has been an honour to play in front of you each week.

"I'd also like to thank my manager, Adam Ramanauskas from TLA Worldwide, for all the support he has have given my family and I throughout my career.

"Lastly, thank you to my wife Shannyn and all my family, whose support and sacrifice has made it possible for me to live out my childhood dream.

"I'll always be a Hawthorn person and I look forward to seeing what the boys can achieve over the rest of the year and beyond."

Rioli played 189 games for Hawthorn after making his AFL debut a decade ago.