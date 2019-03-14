Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Crime

Dad charged with murder over death of baby

by Angie Raphael
26th Jan 2021 2:08 PM

A Perth father accused of violently shaking his one-month-old daughter has been charged with murder following the baby's death.

The infant was allegedly assaulted in September, suffering severe brain damage, and died at Perth Children's Hospital on December 27.

Juan Daniel Visagie, 25, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm.

But police confirmed on Tuesday that the charge would be formally upgraded to murder when Mr Visagie faces Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Visagie, from Gosnells, has been behind bars at Hakea Prison since September.

He is expected to appear in court via video link.

Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Mr Visagie announced the birth of his baby on social media on August 7.

"My daughter born five mins ago. Both the mum and daughter are doing well," he wrote.

"Proud dad/mum right here!"

On August 26, Mr Visagie wrote: "It's always the best feeling in the world finishing work and coming home to my baby girl. She's perfect and growing so fast."


Originally published as Dad charged with murdering baby

More Stories

charges crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        Premium Content Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        News Sunshine Coast marine rescue group volunteers say they face an uncertain future as they await the results of a government review into independent organisations.

        Crabs on the crawl if you know where to look

        Premium Content Crabs on the crawl if you know where to look

        Lifestyle Fishing expert Scott Hillier says some great mud crabs have been caught in Coast...

        Extra police to stamp out bad behaviour on Australia Day

        Premium Content Extra police to stamp out bad behaviour on Australia Day

        Crime Police officers will be out in force this Australia Day to prevent a repeat of last...

        Cassidy ready to electrify the Lightning

        Premium Content Cassidy ready to electrify the Lightning

        Netball Midcourter Mahalia Cassidy has started pre-season training with the Sunshine Coast...