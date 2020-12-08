Dad crash tackles would-be robber at Coast IGA

Sunshine Coast man Karl Dunbar has been honoured for his brave actions during an attempted robbery in 2014.

A Coast dad’s trip to the shops to get ingredients for family pizza night soon turned into an impromptu crime fighting mission that played out in front of his daughter.

Karl Dunbar charged at a man without a second thought and thwarted an attempted robbery at the Maroochydore IGA in 2014.

On Tuesday he was honoured with a bravery award from the Royal Humane Society of Australasia.

Mr Dunbar said he remembered the incident it like it was yesterday.

The Alexandra Headland man said he was shopping with his daughter when he heard a commotion.

“I remember it very clearly, I was with my daughter we were going to make pizzas,” Mr Dunbar said.

“I heard this scream I told my daughter to stay there and I went flying up the aisle and I saw a person assaulting a uniformed IGA employee.”

He didn't hesitate as he launched himself at the man who was armed with scissors and grabbing cash from the till.

“I just went flying at him and pulled him down and held him and then other people jumped on,” Mr Dunbar said.

“It was just pure reaction, if that person didn‘t have a uniform on I maybe would’ve had second thoughts about it.”

He and another customer forcefully held the offender until police arrived on scene.

The reluctant hero was grateful for the bravery award but said the Coast needed to focus on eliminating the drug culture.

“I was surprised, I didn‘t know about these awards,” he said.

“I think our judicial system needs to be addressed though.

“I think the police need more power, they’re on the street they can see the issues but their hands are tied.

“This revolving door is the problem.”



Mr Dunbar received a certificate of merit for his brave actions.