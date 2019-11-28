Dad ‘howled’ as twins found unresponsive

ON Tuesday night, beloved twin girls went to sleep in a bed with their mother like thousands of other babies in homes across Queensland.

But one would never wake up and the other is now in a critical condition after every parent's worst nightmare became a horrifying reality in a Sunnybank Hills home early yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the home on Sunray St at 5.40am when the mother of the children woke to find the babies lifeless next to her.

One of the little girls was declared dead at the scene, while another was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The Courier-Mail has been told that the children were in bed with the mother, aged in her 30s.

It's understood that, when the mother woke, there was bedding covering the children.

A neighbour heard the ­father of the children, aged in his 40s, "howling" after the tragic discovery was made.

"He was howling and screaming," the neighbour said. "I thought someone was dead and it really scared me.

"He was so upset."

The twin sisters have an older brother, who was described by the neighbour as a "toddler", and an older sister about "kindergarten age".

The family had rented the property for about four years, the neighbour said.

She said the children had "everything they wanted", including toys and push bikes, and the family was friendly and caring.

From the street, a children's play set was visible.

The neighbourhood was described by residents as "friendly and diverse".

Another neighbour who lives across the street from the home said there were never any incidents at the house and the parents appeared to be loving to their young children.

"We had very little to do with them," neighbour Tony Pitman said.

"We're really shaken to have had this happen in our neighbourhoods.

"We didn't hear any kind of sounds of distress before this.

"You never expect this to happen right across the road from you."

Police were quick to rule the incident as non-suspicious and detectives took down their crime scene at the house before noon.

One officer at the scene described the incident as a "tragic accident".

"Preliminary investigations suggest the babies were sleeping together throughout the night and were discovered unresponsive this morning," police said in a statement yesterday. "Police are not treating the baby's death as suspicious."

An autopsy was to be conducted to determine the cause of the baby's death, the statement said.

