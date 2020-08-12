Dad jailed for bashing man at holiday hotspot

Police escort James Herbert out of Noosa Magistrates Court after he was jailed for assault. Picture: Felicity Ripper

A young man was left swollen, bruised and with facial fractures after he was bashed by a prison contractor holidaying on the Sunshine Coast.

James Andrew John Herbert, 28, was on Tuesday jailed for the assault on the former Coast local who ran from his attacker at Noosa Heads.

Noosa Magistrates Court heard the victim, also in his 20s, was leaving the Rolling Rock nightclub in the early hours of December 27 last year when his friend became involved in a fight on the street.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone said the victim wasn't involved but followed his friend into an underground carpark.

The court heard he saw his friend was being restrained by Herbert's dad.

"The victim approached the defendant's father in an aggressive manner," Senior Constable Johnstone said.

He was falsely accused of assaulting Herbert's brother before fleeing the carpark and making his way to a 7-Eleven.

"You hit my brother," Herbert yelled as he chased the man onto Noosa Dr.

Senior Constable Johnstone said the victim pleaded with Herbert not to assault him, telling him he didn't hit his brother.

"As the male backed up towards a garden bed near the 7-Eleven on Noosa Dr, he recalls being struck again and falling to the ground," Senior Constable Johnstone said.

CCTV footage of the assault was played to the court which showed a shirtless Herbert punching the man in the head several times before kicking him in the head.

Police and paramedics found the bloodied victim with "severe" swelling to his face and a cut to his lip.

He was taken to hospital with bilateral sinus fractures.

Herbert, from Brisbane, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm.

He had public nuisance and drug-related offences on his criminal history but no previous offences of violence.

Senior Constable Johnstone argued Herbert should serve a third of a 15 to 18-month jail sentence.

Defence barrister John-Paul Mould said the seriousness of the offence was lessened by the fact the victim dropped his head at the same time Herbert went to kick him.

"Similar to, if I can draw an analogy, a fellow playing rugby league, running up with the ball and slipping over as the person is tackling," Mr Mould said.

"There's a head-high tackle but it's extenuating circumstances."

He reiterated his client had, falsely, been told the victim hit his brother.

Mr Mould said Herbert had a six-year-old daughter he supported through his work as a sheet-metal fabricator.

He said his client did some work at correctional facilities and would likely lose his job if a conviction was recorded.

He asked magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist to give Herbert probation.

Mr Stjernqvist said it was concerning Herbert had told a psychologist incorrect facts of the offence.

"CCTV footage has the effect of accurately and intimately laying bare your criminal responsibility on the night," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"What is quite clear and a problem for you here is when everyone was in the carpark … the victim didn't want a part of it.

"At the point where you are punching him, he is backing away and backing away and you're still punching him."

He said he didn't buy Mr Mould's submission that the kick to the head was an accident.

"It was deliberate, it was accurate and it was instinctive," Mr Stjernqvist said.

Herbert's parents watched as their son was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended after serving three months.

He was escorted from the courthouse by police officers.