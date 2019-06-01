Daughters vied to have sex with dad

Travis Fiedlgrove has been sentenced to jail for marrying and having sex with his daughter Samantha Kershner (right). Picture: Facebook

Travis Fiedlgrove has been sentenced to jail for marrying and having sex with his daughter Samantha Kershner (right). Picture: Facebook

A depraved Nebraska man has been jailed for having sex with his biological daughter - even marrying her when police were on the case, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, Travis Fieldgrove, 40, was tracked down by daughter Samantha Kershner, 21, after pleading with her mother to tell her who her real father was, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Kershner was allegedly motivated to get intimate over "a jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father," according to the paper, which cited a court affidavit.

The father-daughter relationship turned sexual on September 10 last year, and the pair married on Oct. 1 at the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings, Nebraska according to the affidavit.

Fieldgrove told officers that he didn't believe he was Kershner's father because his name is not on her birth certificate.

But DNA results showed a 99.999% probability that Fieldgrove was her dad, the affidavit said.

"Evidence leading up to the arrest suggests that Fieldgrove and (the daughter) were aware of the biological relationship before being intimate, and further indicates that they quickly married one another after being notified of the investigation," the Grand Island Police Department said at the time of their arrests.

Fieldgrove, of St. Paul, Nebraska, initially was charged with committing incest, a felony, but under a plea deal, pleaded no contest to an attempt charge, according to the report.

He was jailed for two years, with Hall County District Judge Mark Young giving credit for 121 days already served.

He also was ordered to serve a year's post-release supervision with no contact with his daughter.

Defence lawyer Jeff Loeffler told the World-Herald that Fieldgrove is embarrassed by the offence and claimed his client suffers from a brain injury and is not a "high-functioning" person.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.