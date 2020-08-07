Menu
A Caboolture magistrate has heard how the child of a man in a rage towards his partner had to calm their father down.
Crime

'Dad, please calm down’: Child deals with vicious rage

by Kara Sonter
7th Aug 2020 7:21 PM
A man who so viciously berated his partner and threated to kill her had to be calmed down by his own child, a court has heard.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard the man launched a tirade of abuse at the woman including calling her "a f*cking mutt" and a "dog".

Magistrate James Blanch heard the father, who appeared via video link from custody, told the woman "I'm going to kill you".

"You've painted me into a corner," Magistrate Blanch said.

"Calling the aggrieved a dog at least four or five times... you were out of control," he said.

"Your own child had to say 'dad, please, calm down.

"You're a bully and a coward."

The court heard the man had a long history of domestic violence offences, including being sentenced to jail for a domestic violence order breach in September last year.

The court heard he also struck a man in the head after a disagreement, leading to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and the assault occasioning bodily harm of the man he was sentenced to six months jail on each count, to be served concurrently, and ordered to pay $500 compensation to the man.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Dad, please calm down': Child left to calm vicious rage

court crime domestic violence

