Dad sentenced for assaulting partner in front of tot

Dad sentenced to jail after assaulting partner in front of tot.

A FATHER who punched and forced his fingers down his partner's throat in front of their son has been sentenced to jail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to two counts of breach domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm and driving without a licence.

The court heard the man slapped his partner across the face, put his two fingers in her mouth and grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground on November 27, 2019.

On November 28, 2019 the man asked his partner if she had spoken to the police and she said yes.

The man then slammed his partner's head into a wall twice and punched her twice in the face in front of their 16-month-old son.

Defence lawyer Jarred Mace said his client had a difficult upbringing with domestic violence, being called on at 16 years old to defend his mother against physical attacks from his stepfather.

Mr Mace said his client's chance of reoffending was low as his partner had moved to Victoria with his son.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan questioned the man's offending due to his minimal criminal history.

"When I hear about your behaviour on these occasions I am wondering perhaps if you have been using ice," she said.

"For a 29-year-old with no history of violence to be behaving in this way to his partner … when you have a vulnerable 16-month-old baby present, it just doesn't make any sense."

Ms Keegan took into account the man's plea of guilty and 128 days spent in pre-sentence custody.

The man was sentenced to 15 months jail with immediate release on parole.

He was fined $150 for driving without a licence.

Convictions were recorded.

