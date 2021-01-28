Dad throws sex shop tantrum over ‘extremely hot’ vibrator

Benjamin Thomas Pellicaan was on Thursday sentenced for his behaviour towards staff at Totally Adult Maroochydore.

A jail sentence is hanging over a dad's head for an outburst at a sex shop during which he threw his used vibrator at a sales manager.

Benjamin Thomas Pellicaan was on Thursday sentenced to four months in jail suspended for two years over his behaviour towards staff at Totally Adult Maroochydore in October 2019.

Maroochydore District Court heard the sex shop sales manager had called Pellicaan to advise they found no fault with his purchased vibrator which he complained was getting "extremely hot" after 10 minutes of use.

The 29 year old verbally abused the sales manager during four consecutive phones calls in which he called her a c--- and told her he was coming to the store to "sort her out".

"He said he would take a replacement from the shelf and she would not be able to stop him," crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac told the court.

The owner joined the sales manager at the store to ensure her safety and the vibrators were removed from the wall.

Totally Adult Maroochydore.

"Suck my c---," Pellicaan told a police officer who called him in a bid to diffuse the situation.

Pellicaan attended the store the next day and walked towards the vibrator area.

"Where are the other toys?" Pellicaan yelled before throwing a sex toy at a shelf.

The sales manager presented Pellicaan with the original vibrator he had purchased, telling him she couldn't find a fault and he would have to contact the manufacturer.

"The defendant then threw the toy in (the manager's) direction and it bounced off the cabinet, striking (the manager's) lower left leg," Mr Drinovac said.

The manager pushed a panic button and waited for police to arrive while Pellicaan continued to yell and swear at her.

A second shop assistant began shaking in fear as Pellicaan moved towards him, called him a "faggot" and told him he would knock him out.

Pellicaan left the store and was later arrested at his Nambour home where he verbally abused a female officer.

Benjamin Thomas Pellicaan.

The court heard Pellicaan also abused his property manager via text messages in April 2019 when they advised him his rent was overdue.

"Eat a fat d---, you f------ w----," Pellicaan said among several vulgar messages which led to him being charged.

He confirmed his guilty pleas on Thursday to threatening violence, committing public nuisance, obstructing police and two counts of using a carriage service to cause offence.

The court heard he had dated offences of violence on his history and was convicted of possessing dangerous drugs in 2019.

"There are a number of entries indicative of a long standing problem with self control and lack of respect for authority," Mr Drinovac said.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said his client knew he had difficulty in dealing with frustrations in life.

"He tells me that he is trying to work on the way he reacts to things," Mr Lewis said.

"He indicates that throughout school, he received counselling for attention deficit/ hyperactivity disorder.

"Whether that has an effect on his behaviour now or not, I don't know."

Mr Lewis said Pellicaan had worked as an excavator driver for 10 years and was married with three young children.

Judge Gary Long said he hoped a period of probation would provide Pellicaan with guidance and counselling to help him deal with his issues.

He considered Pellicaan's history of losing control and abusing members of the public.

Judge Long gave Pellicaan a head sentence of four months in jail, suspended for two years.

For the offences of using a carriage service to cause offence, Pellicaan was placed on probation for 18 months and given a $200 good behaviour bond for two years.