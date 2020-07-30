Menu
BREAK A LEG: Ryan Anderson prepares for his first crack at stand up comedy in the online debate answering the eternal question: is music better than sex?
Humour

DAD’S JOKES: Coast dad breaks into stand up

Matt Collins
30th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
As Texas-born Ryan Anderson prepares for his first stand-up gig, his wife is pleading he leaves the dad jokes out.

Along with a host of comedians from around the country, Anderson will take part in an online debate, asking the question; is music better than sex?

‘No brainer’: Coast women launch cleaning revolution

Coast fitness trainer’s epic battle a Ninja Warrior first

On the affirmative team, Anderson was confident he could convince the online audience that the sweet sound of soulful tunes are far superior to any sort of bedroom antics.

“It’s less embarrassing,” he said.

When the American-born comic first came down under, his naive assumptions of Australia were quashed. But those assumptions have become great material for his upcoming gig.

“I thought you all hang glided to work and looked like suntanned adonises,” he said.

Anderson came to Sydney seven years ago for a holiday with his English wife, and as he recalls, they forgot to go home.

“We kind of fell into a good thing,” he said.

Two years later they moved to the Sunshine Coast with young children to enjoy a more laidback lifestyle.

A carpenter by trade, Anderson is looking to transition to a less physical career by the time he hits 40.

“I’m not bouncing back every morning feeling fresh,” he said.

“My body is starting to hurt.”

Anderson said his wife wasn’t convinced stand up comedy would be the next step in his career path.

“She’s glad I’m doing it. She’s just happy that I’m happy and I’m having fun,” he said.

“She just finds it cringy because it’s me.”

The online comedy debate, Is music better than sex? will be aired from 9pm of Wednesday, August 5.

You can watch the free online event here.

