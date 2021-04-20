Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
News

Dad’s shocking pic of his baby

by Rebecca Le May
20th Apr 2021 5:39 AM

A young West Australian dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.

Daniel John Prunster, 25, recently pleaded guilty in Geraldton Magistrates Court to failing to adequately store firearms, pointing a firearm at another person, failing to comply with firearm and ammunition storage requirements and possessing cannabis.

Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook
Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook

Prunster, who the court was told had a photo on his mobile phone of himself pointing a shotgun at his young daughter while the then 15-month-old girl held a rifle, was sentenced on Monday.

His lawyer said Prunster was showing his daughter the correct way to hold a firearm.

The magistrate imposed a $1500 fine plus $130.50 in court costs.

Originally published as Dad's shocking pic of his baby

More Stories

baby father photos police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Property owners learn to fight fire with fire

        Premium Content Property owners learn to fight fire with fire

        Environment Environmental manager Dr Sam Lloyd is encouraging property owners to prepare themselves for fire in an effort to reduce threats to the region’s biodiversity.

        New jobs on offer as Coast shop doubles staff numbers

        Premium Content New jobs on offer as Coast shop doubles staff numbers

        Careers A hands-on approach is what sets this business apart from the rest

        Developer takes fight for beachfront store to next level

        Premium Content Developer takes fight for beachfront store to next level

        Council News Battle to redevelop prime beachfront retail block takes new turn

        Mercer gears up for special father, daughter Aussies debut

        Premium Content Mercer gears up for special father, daughter Aussies debut

        Lifesaving Legend Darren Mercer is eagerly anticipating debut with daughter