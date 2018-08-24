Daffodil Day is bloomin' great

GO YELLOW: Volunteers Anne-Marie Stoll, Arnold Hicks, Jan Batty and Maggie Brown at Noosa Hospital for Daffodil Day.

TODAY marks Daffodil Day, and Noosa residents are being called to show their support and buy a flower.

The town will be painted yellow as Cancer Council Queensland volunteers raise money for vital life-saving research.

Noosa branch Daffodil Day co-ordinator Ena Murphy said it was a great way to raise money.

"We will be out and about and always enjoy people coming up and having a chat,” Ms Murphy said.

"It is always lovely to speak with people who have survived cancer and come and tell us their stories.”

The Noosa branch has more than 25 volunteers who will be manning stalls to sell flowers and merchandise, including Daffodil Day bears, pens and pins.

"The funds this year are going to research for prevention,” Ms Murphy said.

"There are some good survival rates now and it is great to see how far research has come.”

Current statistics show one in two Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer by age 85.

Over the past 20 years, more than 61,000 Australian lives have been saved by improvements in cancer prevention, screening and treatment.

Cancer Council Queensland Sunshine Coast event co-ordinator Annelize van Niekerk said the day was their most significant fundraising event of the year.

"This year we are hoping to raise more than $1 million in Queensland alone,” she said.

"Daffodils are the international symbol of hope. We want to grow that hope that cancer will just be a star sign one day.”

Local volunteer Jan Batty knows first-hand the impact of cancer and the importance of the day.

"My mother died of cancer when I was 29 and I had a 10-day-old baby,” Ms Batty said.

To show support today, head down to a Daffodil Day stall at Noosa Village, Noosa Fair, Noosa Civic, Tewantin Bendigo Bank, Saffron Noosa on Gympie Tce, Bunnings Warehouse, Noosa Hospital or Cooroy IGA from 8.30am-4.30pm.

"We want everybody to come down an help out,” Msvan Niekerk said.

"People can dress up in yellow and have fun, there are many ways and forms for people to get involved.”

Ms van Niekerk said Cancer Council Queensland was also encouraging people to purchase a virtual daffodil to show support for loved ones.

"People can go online and purchase a virtual daffodil to send a message to a loved one or someone they know affected by cancer,” she said.

Visit the Daffodil Day website to donate or dedicate.

Along with today, the Noosa branch does many fundraising events during the year and appreciate volunteer support.

"We are a fairly small group in Noosa and our branch could always do with more volunteers,” Ms Murphy said.

For those needing support on their cancer journey, contact the Cancer Council helpline on 131120.