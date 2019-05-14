Daily grind builds better community

FOR Kylie Rayfield, her excitement to be part Deadly Espresso is evident on her smiling face from behind the coffee machine.

Having moved to the area in January with no job, Ms Rayfield was welcomed by the social enterprise team and is now training as a barista.

"It's excellent,” she said. "It makes me want to get up every morning.”

Ms Rayfield said she loved the atmosphere and the ethos of the organisation which has given her a chance to earn money.

"They have such a good vision. It's not just about the coffee but everything they do for the next generation,” she said.

"I am doing what I love and get to give back to the community.”

Since opening three years ago, barista and manager Terri Waller said the not-for-profit enterprise under the Sevgen charity works to create positive community solutions.

"We're about existing so people can use this space to get a few more skills but also just spend some time with us,” Ms Waller said.

On Tuesday, Sunshine Coast Council mayor Mark Jamieson visited Deadly Espresso in Eumundi in the lead up to National Reconciliation Week held from May 27 to June 3.

"Terri has a strong focus around the indigenous community on the Sunshine Coast,” Cr Jamieson said.

"We need to create opportunities to help close the gap between traditional owners and everybody else.”

The theme for this year's NRW is 'Grounded in truth - walk together with courage' and Deadly Espresso will serve free regular coffee and drop scones on Wednesday, May 29 and Saturday, June 1 from 7am-1pm.