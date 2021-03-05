Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS: Dalby SES volunteer group leader Tanya Wittmann has been recognised with a QFES excellence award. Picture: Sam Turner
BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS: Dalby SES volunteer group leader Tanya Wittmann has been recognised with a QFES excellence award. Picture: Sam Turner
News

Dalby SES hero rewarded for breaking down gender barriers

Sam Turner
4th Mar 2021 2:40 PM | Updated: 5th Mar 2021 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby State Emergency Service group leader has been recognised for her work in breaking down gender barriers by developing an initiative to aid women in regional areas.

Volunteer Tanya Wittman was presented with an excellence award for her tireless efforts with the 'Empower Women Project' by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services this year.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Now a proud SES member for more than eight years, Ms Wittman said she started the program two years ago to debunk the myth that the SES was only for men.

"We started it to show inclusivity, and to empower women in a male dominated industry," Ms Wittman said.

"The program helps teach SES women and civilian women to do simple manual tasks they may not know, empowering them in the process.

"This can range from anything tarping a roof during a storm or changing a tyre.

Dalby's SES faction contains 16 members, with only a quarter of them being women volunteers.

Ms Wittman said the percentage of women in the entire Western Downs group was quite small, and she was endeavouring to increase the number of female volunteers.

"When I started I was the only female member within the group for Dalby eight years," she said.

"I had to change a few opinions of those in the community that even though we were females, we can do the same things as the blokes."

The group leader said she had encountered instances of prejudices against women SES members, with those in need of assistance questioning the skillet of the longtime volunteer.

"Some people I've helped in the past weren't big fans of women rescuing them, or fixing their roof during a wild weather event," she said.

"We have the same training, and the same skills, so this projects helps to make sure everyone is included and empowered as one, inside and outside of the organisation."

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

dalby ses ses queensland ses volunteers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Creeks and rivers best to avoid strong winds

        Premium Content Creeks and rivers best to avoid strong winds

        News Tropical Cyclone Niran to push in a bit of swell and looks like fairly strong winds as well for Sunshine Coast fishers.

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Search now: Are you one of 160k Qlders owed money?

        Premium Content Search now: Are you one of 160k Qlders owed money?

        News Are you one of the 160k Qlders owed money?

        Noosa fresh and local IGAs simply the best in state

        Premium Content Noosa fresh and local IGAs simply the best in state

        News IGA Seasons Noosa and IGA Noosa Outlook are simply the best in the state at how...