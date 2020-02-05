Dam draining to depend on much needed rain

Lake Macdonald is to undergo its first major upgrade sonce the 1980s.

UNLESS the drought breaks the Lake Macdonald dam upgrade planned by Seqwater may be put on hold to help conserve dwindling supplies.

The proposed aims to reduce environmental impacts and protect aquatic life in the first major upgrade to the dam since the wall was raised in 1980.

A Seqwayer briefing to Cooroy Chamber of Commerce said the upgrade will involve building a new concrete spillway and reconstructing the embankments to better protect the structure against extreme events of nature such as earth movements.

To undertake the construction work safely the lake's water level will need to be significantly lowered to about 5 to 10 per cent of its full supply level.

Seqwater said lowering water levels is an industry accepted practice to manage dam safety and bank stability during upgrades. The water provider will be maximising production from the Noosa Water Treatment Plant ahead of any lowering, as well as making its required environmental releases into Six Mile Creek.

The lake will return to the current full supply level following completion of the construction work and adequate rainfall.

"The lake lowering and project timing remains subject to further water supply security assessments which will be undertaken during 2020 and early 2021.

"To safely build the new dam we will first need to temporarily lower the water level in the lake," the update said.

"The lake lowering is scheduled to take place in 2021, weather permitting. However, should the current dry conditions continue, the lake lowering and overall project timing will be subject to further water supply security assessments as required.

" An aquatic management plan is being developed to prepare for the relocation of aquatic life during the lake lowering time frame."

The new design includes an 'ogee style' spillway which will improve the passage of fish and turtles downstream when the storage is full.

"We are also looking at ways to reduce construction traffic during project implementation.

"We will commence the construction of early works for the project next year, including replacing the existing bridge to the Noosa Water Treatment Plant and relocating existing services and utilities.

"Improvements to the SEQ Water Grid will also be undertaken so that we can continue to provide water to the Noosa region during the construction period. These upgrades will deliver the long-term benefit of permanently improving water supply security for Noosa and the Sunshine Coast."

Seqwater said the lake will now remain open to recreation activities in 2020, including fishing and paddling.

The Lake Macdonald project is part of Seqwater's Dam Improvement Program - a rolling program of dam upgrades across South East Queensland to ensure Seqwater's dams meet national and state safety standards into the future.