Dam lake lowering hits costing snag

There has been a new development in the Lake Macdonald upgrade.

A plethora of local initiatives and businesses have headlined this month with advocacies from our youngsters, roundtable meetings and some online concerns surrounding tree clearing.

This has highlighted the need again for a call out for residents to contact our councillors or myself for information so that what is shared online can be productive in efforts, versus divisive.

A quick call can alleviate much angst, with knowledge gained invaluable.

As reported, camp site bookings at Teewah Beach have now changed as part of improved safety and management.

An update is available on Noosa 360, and I continue to work with the department, minister and the Cooloola Teewah Working Group, who resumed their meetings this month.

The Lake Macdonald dam upgrade by Seqwater is to be reassessed due to information that emerged during the procurement stage which predicted that project costs would be significantly higher than anticipated.

The lowering of the lake will now not proceed in 2021.

Seqwater has assured that it will keep our community updated as the assessment progresses with an approximate completion date mid-year.

We continue to be contacted by residents impacted by our current housing crisis, and I thank our community who have assisted enormously in efforts.

The Housing Action Group is working rapidly on both short and longer term solutions, and currently we await the response from State Government surrounding the constraints by definition for second dwellings, infrastructure charges and other challenges that have contributed to the current situation.

The volume of heavy haulage continues to impact hinterland residents and infrastructure.

TMR continue to patch and pavement test to increase road shoulders in efforts to deal with while we await responses from our Ministers and outcomes from Councils legal action.

As we settle after what was a bumper holiday season, a reminder to stick with hygiene measures as we have seen how quickly COVID outbreaks can occur, and how your measures assist in decreasing the breadth of spread.

These also impact our travel plans, with border declarations coming back into force at time of writing so please check alerts before making arrangements at www.covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/border-closing.

With the first parliamentary sitting approaching, a reminder to stay updated on efforts and issues including those above via subscribing to our monthly newsletter or searching by topic in Noosa 360 at www.sandybolton.com.

Alternatively join us on Facebook by ‘liking’ Sandy Bolton MP. If you have any concerns on any matter, please contact me on 53193100 or noosa@parliament.qld.gov.au