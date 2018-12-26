Dam spill works off until 2020

PLANNED work to replace the spillway at Lake Macdonald has been postponed for a year, and will not start until 2020.

A spokesperson for Seqwater said the project schedule had been re-visited.

"With regulatory and environmental approvals still pending, we have decided to start construction in 2020,” the spokesperson said.

The massive works, valued at about $100 million, will require a temporary 'coffer' dam wall to be installed while the major work is done, and the dam's level will need to be drastically reduced for the duration.

The work will start with the water level being lowered in March 2020 "to avoid the wet season, as well as aquatic fauna breeding seasons in and downstream of the lake”, the spokesperson said.

"The lake level is required to be significantly lowered prior to the start of construction for the safety of those working on the dam and living downstream.”

The lake will now remain open for all water-based recreation over 2019.

The next phase of the project will be community consultation on the draft Impact Assessment Report once it is ready to be released.

For more information about the dam upgrade, visit yourseqwater.com.au/lake-

macdonald-dam-upgrade.