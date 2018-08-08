Menu
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them.
Damage as Bruce Highway melts beneath vehicles

Melanie Plane
by
8th Aug 2018 7:52 AM | Updated: 10:10 AM

UPDATE 9.20AM: ISAAC Regional Council has issued a warning to motorists travelling the Bruce Highway near St Lawrence. 

In a public noticed, IRC advised there was 'significant' road damage and loose stones on the Highway at Waverley Creek Bridge and urged drivers to proceed with caution. 

The Department of Transport and Main Roads have been approached for comment. 

INITIAL 7.30AM: MOTORISTS travelling along the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Rockhampton today are furious after receiving damage to their vehicles from the road surface.

Multiple truck drivers have reported stone chips and tar-covered wheels as the recently re-sealed section of highway at Waverley Creek near St Lawrence deteriorated beneath them.

Some drivers have even reported their steering 'locking up' due to loose stones becoming lodged.

 

The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them.
It comes after a similar incident on Malanda Millaa Millaa Road near Tarzali on the Atherton Tablelands in early July.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) was forced to close that road at the time with reports the gravel had not set properly on a recently resealed section and was swept aside, leaving the tar exposed.

More to come.

bruce highway editors picks road works truck drivers waverley creek
