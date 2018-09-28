Menu
Damien Oliver is carried back into the jockey rooms after he was hurt in the barriers at Flemington on Wednesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Horses

Oliver fit to ride at The Valley

by Leo Schlink
28th Sep 2018 2:29 PM

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver has been cleared to ride in Friday night's Group 1 Moir Stakes after being given a medical clearance.

Oliver said he was fit to ride in five races at The Valley despite his badly bruised left leg.

"It's improved a lot and it's still a bit sore, but it shouldn't hinder me," Oliver said on Friday.

Oliver's leg was jammed against the starting gates when his mount Thousand Wishes flipped backwards before the start of the Rose Of May Handicap at Flemington on Wednesday.

MRI scans showed no fractures of Oliver's shin.

Damien Oliver will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography
The nine-time Scobie Breasley medallist will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes (1000m) before riding Grunt in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Sunday.

Oliver has waded in sea water over the past two days to speed his recovery.

