Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Dan Andrews hospitalised after serious fall

by Frank Chung
9th Mar 2021 7:57 AM

 

Daniel Andrews has reportedly been hospitalised after a serious fall.

The ABC reported on Tuesday morning that the Victorian Premier had gone to hospital after falling over while getting ready for work.

Mr Andrews is not believed to have head injuries, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

His office has provided no further details.

The ABC reported his office described the fall as "concerning".

The Premier will not attend an Indigenous Affairs press conference scheduled for this morning, 3AW reported.

Deputy Premier James Merlino will hold a press conference at 9.30am.

Mr Andrews had been on leave for several days and was returning to work today.

 

More to come

Originally published as Dan Andrews hospitalised after serious fall

More Stories

Show More
accident dan andrews daniel andrews editors picks victoria victoria premier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Addict mum stole from Bunnings, crashed car while over limit

        Premium Content Addict mum stole from Bunnings, crashed car while over limit

        Crime A 35-year-old meth addict, who stole $200 in Bunnings items and drink drove, was told “that’s enough” by her young daughter

        Beach homeowners circle $2m greener pastures

        Premium Content Beach homeowners circle $2m greener pastures

        Property Real estate agent sees trend of coastal homeowners heading inland

        History making jockey sets sights on Coast stables

        Premium Content History making jockey sets sights on Coast stables

        Horses A Melbourne Cup-winning jockey is expanding their stables to the Sunshine Coast in...

        Mum begs for upgrades on ‘dangerous’ intersections

        Premium Content Mum begs for upgrades on ‘dangerous’ intersections

        Council News Authorities urged to upgrade intersections 'before lives are lost'