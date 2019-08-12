Dana Gehrman hits Eumundi

Dana Gehrman and her band play the Imperial Hotel on Saturday.

Dana Gehrman and her band play the Imperial Hotel on Saturday.

DANA Gehrman and her band will take to the stage at Eumundi’s Imperial Hotel on Saturday, supported by Ruby Gilbert.

The Brisbane-based singer-songwriter has just had the sort of year most musicians can only dream about.

Gehrman shared the studio and toured nationally with the legendary Tim Rogers, toured in support of Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon, Australian music veteran Mick Thomas and his Roving Commission as well as Melbourne’s Motown greats, The Teskey Brothers.

She’s graced the stage of venues up and down the east coast and was twice recognised as a finalist for the Queensland Music Awards.

Armed with her old Fender Telecaster and matching Fender amps, Dana takes no prisoners on stage while she brings her 70s west coast inspired roots-boogie to life with more panache and vitality than most rock ‘n’ roll men could even dream of.

From an early age, Dana was inspired by the classic albums of the 60s and 70s from her parents’ record collection.

2019 will see the release of Gehrman’s debut album, Find A Way.

Co-written and co-produced with Danny Widdicombe and recorded over three days with The Honeysliders, it’s a 70s groove based, good-time record reminiscent of the retro sounds so formative for Dana’s love of music.

TICKETS: Pre-sale $18 (+ booking fee) through Oztix or at the Imperial Hotel 5442 8811. $25 at the door (unless sold out prior). Doors open at 7.30pm.