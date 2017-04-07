Dancers aiming for top

THESE Dance Centre Peregian Springs performers are barely in their teens, in fact two are a year off that landmark, but are already courting stardom on the stage.

Scarlett O'Rielley, 13, Alfie Shacklock,12, April Stephens, 13, and Milana Gould, 12, will soon be competing in an international ballet competition with a chance to win cash awards and scholarships.

The Alana Haines Awards will be held in Wellington, New Zealand on between April 13-17.

This biennial, Australasian ballet competition provides financial assistance to talented young dancers aged 11-18 years in memory of a young dancer who did not live to fulfil her dancing dream.

Jasmin Durham from the Australian Ballet, who was taught by Deborah Preece, director of The Dance Centre, has been helping four local dance students prepare.

"In my role at the Australian Ballet, I see many professional dancers,” Jasmin said.

"These four dancers from The Dance Centre should feel very confident.

"They have been very well prepared over years of training by Miss Deborah and Mr Leader and it has been a privilege to help with the finishing touches.

"It is fantastic that a small country dance school can produce so many high calibre dancers who can compete internationally.”

The students have also received extra coaching from Lucy Green, formerly a soloist with New Zealand Ballet and now a soloist at Queensland Ballet, and HaoBin, who trained at the famous Mao Academy in Beijing, danced with the Houston Ballet in America and is now with the Queensland Ballet.

Alfie Shacklock said, "Jasmin, Lucy and Hao Bin have been great and they have inspired us to work harder. We are all really excited.”

Miss Deborah said; "These students have been dancing with us for many years. This is a culmination of their hard work. We wish them all the very best and they know that we will be with them in spirit every step of the way.”

All four students have strong aspirations to become professional dancers and all in the vocational program.