Dancer’s ‘dream big’ moment inspires

PICTURE PERFECT: Madison Rae, 11, at Noosa National Park holding an arabesque. This photo was submitted as part of the Suncorp Dream Big Challenge, judged by Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin.

PICTURE PERFECT: Madison Rae, 11, at Noosa National Park holding an arabesque. This photo was submitted as part of the Suncorp Dream Big Challenge, judged by Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin.

FOR 11-year-old Madison Rae, there is nothing she loves more than to dance.

The talented Noosa local recently swapped out her swimming attire for pointe shoes to show Queensland just how proud she is to dance.

“Dance allows me to express myself and share what I love to do outside school,” she said. “What I love most about dance is performing for others.”

Madison recently participated the Suncorp Dream Big Challenge, where she and hundreds of other Queenslanders dancers submitted a photograph of their best arabesque in a location that reflects home.

“I love our beautiful beaches and the crystal-clear waters of Noosa Heads National Park,” she said when submitting her image.

To enter the competition, budding young dancers, with the help of a parent or guardian, had to upload the photo of their ballet pose and write 50 words on what makes their location special to them.

Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin judged the technical proficiency of the pose and was blown away by the quality of entries.

“You can’t help but feel a sense of pride when you read through their stories and look through the photos,” he said.

“It was heartwarming to think this is the next generation of Queenslanders who are passionate about both dance and their community.”

“For many dance lends itself as a way to escape, be it from the monotony of everyday life, drought, bullying or general hardship, and it takes them to a place that brings them ultimate freedom and happiness.”

Even though Madison didn’t make the list of finalists, Mr Li said her entry was “inspiring”.

With more than half the state affected by devastating droughts, The Suncorp Dream Big Challenge this year gave dancers from every corner of Queensland the chance to not only live their childhood dreams, but the opportunity to show Queensland the happiness dance brings to their lives during times of hardship and adversity.

With more than 400 entries submitted, the Suncorp Dream Big Challenge captured just how diverse the Queensland landscape can be; with backdrops ranging from the likes of Noosa’s coast to the vibrant red dirt in the outback and bustling metropolitan cities.

Suncorp Executive General Manager for brand and marketing, Mim Haysom, said she was thrilled to partner with Queensland Ballet to deliver the Suncorp Dream Big Challenge and was impressed by the level of talent shown by the applicants.

“Every year we see an incredible amount of creativity and passion for ballet in these entries. The program is a great way to make the arts more accessible to children and their families throughout Queensland, regardless of where they live,” Ms Haysom said.