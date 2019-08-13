Menu
WINNERS: Dancers at St Teresa's Catholic College graced the stage for back-to-back eisteddfods, coming home with some impressive results. Photo: Pointe Shoot Love Photography
News

Dancers grace stage in back-to-back comps

Caitlin Zerafa
13th Aug 2019 10:00 AM

FRESH off the stage from two back-to-back eisteddfods, St Teresa’s Catholic College dancers are enjoying their winning success.

On August 3 the school dance troupe competed at the Australian Pinnacle Dance Challenge in Woombye and backed it up with the Quota International Beenleigh Eisteddfod just two days later.

The dance troupe came away with three first places, a third and two honourable mentions at Woombye and five first places, a second, three thirds and two highly commendeds at Beenleigh.

Dance teacher Sarah MacNamara said she was proud of the effort the dancers gave across the two competitions.

“Both eisteddfods were an excellent opportunity for our students,” she said.

Several of the dances were choreographed by the students and Ms MacNamara said it was great too see their talent shine.

“It was especially rewarding to see the student success in self-choreography as the students were able to showcase their curriculum work.”

The Beenleigh eisteddfod was also a chance for the Year 9 dance students to experience competing.

Parent Helen Hunt attended both competitions to cheer on the girls from the audience and said as a mother it wonderful to see the dancer’s hard work pay off.

“The girls danced so beautifully and was a pleasure to see them enjoy both days so much and achieve such great results,” Ms Hunt said.

“Miss McNamara is a fantastic teacher and puts so much of her time into all the girls, teaching and mentoring them.

“She gives the girls opportunities to choreograph their own routines and helps them to believe in themselves.”

Ms Hunt also sewed costumes for the Year 9 contemporary piece.

The dancers will now prepare new choreography for the school’s Off the Wall arts event on November 1.

