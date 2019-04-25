Menu
STRENGTH: St Teresa's dancers on stage at Get the Beat Eisteddfod performing Body Love in the High School Lyrical/Contemporary Small Group section.
News

Dancers' hard work pays off

by Caitlin Zerafa
25th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

DANCERS at St Teresa's Catholic College had all the right moves at the recent Get The Beat Eisteddfod bringing home two trophies for their school.

Ten weeks of rehearsals paid off on April 5 when against strong competition these young dancers performed with skill, elegance and strength.

The troupe won first in the the High School Lyrical/Contemporary Small Group section for their emotional dance reflecting body image and self love for teenage women.

Dancers then took third in the highly contested High School Lyrical/Contemporary Large Group section against 10 other competitors.

Dancers placed 3rd in the High School Lyrical/Contemporary Large Group for their dance Amen.
"The girls range from Year 8 to 12 and are all very talented and committed dancers,” teacher Sarah McNamara said.

"They all pick up choreography quickly and are very strong at performing dance with emotion to communicate an intent.”

Schools from across the Sunshine Coast competed, with St Teresa's the only Noosa school in attendance.

St Teresa's will now prepare to take 40 dancers and six routines to the Sunshine Coast Dance Eisteddfod on May 10.

dance dance eisteddfod eisteddfod get the beat stcc st teresa's catholic college
