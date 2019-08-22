Menu
A dragon dancing into class made sure the Sunshine Beach State School kids were not dragging their feet.
Dancing with a fire dragon is real cool

DANCING with a dragon has never been more fun.

At Sunshine Beach State School recently there was a workshop with a difference when a Chinese Dragon came to visit and play.

International student Vigi said: “I have never been able to hold the dragon before. It was so much fun.”

Large groups of Chinese students attend the school during their Chinese school vacation time to experience school life in Australia and improve their English.

Year 3 classes listened to Phillip from EG Incursions talk about the significance of the dragon and lions head as the children took turns supporting the different parts of the beautifully decorated traditional dragon, Dragon dances are performed to scare away evil spirits, as it symbolises good luck, long life and wisdom.

Year 3 student Lula said: “It was really cool.”

dragon dances into noosa
