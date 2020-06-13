Dancing with the world at his feet

Sunshine Coast ballet star Alfie Shacklock is off to the Royal Ballet School in London.

ALFIE Shacklock turns 16 in August and has the world waiting at his pointed feet.

Hard work has paid off for the student of The Dance Centre, Peregian Springs.

He’s received one of the few places offered each year at the prestigious Royal Ballet Upper School in Covent Garden, England.

The dance school is considered one of the best centres for ballet training in the world.

Alfie has a steely determination for success, a commitment to training and an impressive talent that makes him a highly sought-after dancer, in the opinion of his dance school co-director Deborah Preece-Brocksom who has taught him since age four.

But his work ethic had catapulted him to the attention of ballet schools all over the world.

“He has worked so hard for this,” she said.

“He just does not stop. He is very humble about it, but the Australian Ballet School wanted him, the Queensland Ballet, Houston, Hamburg, Switzerland, La Scala and the Dutch National. Almost every big school wanted him, but he held out for the Royal Ballet (his dream) and had to wait to be a certain age to audition for them.”

Alfie said: “ I learnt so much and loved the classes although I was quite nervous, I was very happy with how it went.

“A few days later I received the wonderful news I had been accepted into the first year of upper school training which is due to commence this September.

“I know these are difficult times for all students, dance schools and ballet companies, but we will get back to what we love doing so much soon.

“I will be forever grateful and humbled by my awards which have allowed me to follow my dreams,” he said.