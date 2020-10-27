‘Dangerous’ hailstorms set to smash Sunshine Coast

Destructive storms are set to batter the Sunshine Coast and other parts of the southeast on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Photo: Lachie Millard

Residents have been warned to prepare for intense rainfall, damaging winds and large hail as the region braces for severe storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted giant hailstones could hit the southeast on Tuesday as La Nina sets in for a summer of dangerous storms.

The storms are most likely to pick up from late morning, through the afternoon and into the evening.

The weather bureau says damaging winds and large hail could batter the Coast today, as southeast Queensland braces for severe thunderstorms. Photo: Supplied

Meteorologist Jonathan How said there was the potential for dangerous conditions in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Tuesday will be a dangerous thunderstorm day right across southeast Queensland," he said.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely, and these could produce damaging to destructive wind gusts in excess of 100km/h, large to giant hail in excess of 5cm, and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

The weather bureau has urged locals to prepare their homes for storms and to keep up-to-date with all forecasts and warnings.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said beachgoers should follow the advice of lifeguards and stay out of the water if beaches are closed.

The storms come after a wet weekend in which there were more than 80,000 lightning strikes across the southeast.

Mr How said upwards of 200mm of rain fell across Queensland and New South Wales over the weekend.