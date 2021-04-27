Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

‘Dangerous’: New Cadbury block at Woolies

by Shireen Khalil
27th Apr 2021 5:13 AM

 

Caramilk fans, do we have some news for you.

Just when you thought the mouth-watering chocolate couldn't get any better, out comes Cadbury with a mammoth version.

The makers of the "golden" treat confirmed to news.com.au it now has a 315g block after an eagle-eyed shopper spotted it at their local Woolies store last week.

"Now comes in big blocks," the fan simply wrote in a Facebook post, alongside a snap of the huge, new treat.

The man's post has clocked hundreds of 'likes' and comments from fellow fans after he shared news of the huge block in a group dedicated to "Caramilk Addicts".

RELATED: Man stuns with Cadbury theory

Cadbury has now released a 315g block of Caramilk. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub
Cadbury has now released a 315g block of Caramilk. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub

"Mother of God!" one person wrote.

"Oh dear lorrdddyyy," a second person added.

"Dangerous," said a third, while a fourth wrote, "I've already looked - Coles don't have it yet."

And they would be correct. So far, the 315g block which retails for $6, is only available at Woolies.

"The newest block began to hit shelves in early-April and is available at Woolworths," a Cadbury spokesperson told news.com.au.

"Cadbury Caramilk is one of Australia's most loved chocolates due to the heavenly caramelised white chocolate."

It comes just weeks after it revealed there is now a Caramilk Marble block. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub
It comes just weeks after it revealed there is now a Caramilk Marble block. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub

The new size compares to the current 180g family block which usually costs $5, but is currently on sale for $3.50 at both Woolies and Coles.

It comes after the chocolate makers revealed exclusively to news.com.au it now has Caramilk Marble - combining the two popular flavours to form one block.

RELATED: Truth about your favourite Arnott's biscuit

What the Caramilk Marble chocolate looks like. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub
What the Caramilk Marble chocolate looks like. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub

"Cadbury Caramilk and Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble are two of our cult favourites, so combining them both to create a new taste experience is sure to excite chocolate lovers across the country," Katrina Watson, senior marketing manager for Cadbury, told news.com.au in March.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Dangerous': New Cadbury block at Woolies

More Stories

Show More
cadbury chocolate woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa ready to rub shoulders with celebrity chefs

        Premium Content Noosa ready to rub shoulders with celebrity chefs

        News Tourism Noosa is delighted there is a massive appetite for locals and visitors to mingle with some of the best culinary talents in the land.

        Residents have a crack at balancing council budget

        Premium Content Residents have a crack at balancing council budget

        Council News Councillors have been briefed on where the community’s priorities lie

        Promise of home motivates boy through cancer battle agony

        Premium Content Promise of home motivates boy through cancer battle agony

        News Coast boy diagnosed with cancer hopes to return home

        Beattie’s brutal takedown of best ‘frenemies’ Rudd, Turnbull

        Premium Content Beattie’s brutal takedown of best ‘frenemies’ Rudd, Turnbull

        Politics Former premier on why Rudd, Turnbull didn't live up to expectation