‘Dangerous, silly’: Police lash out at dad’s risky snap

Natalie Wynne
27th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Authorities have lashed out at a man who was captured with two children climbing a guard rail at Point Arkwright in a bid to take the ultimate happy snap.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins described the images as "disappointing", saying it put children at risk.

"Incidents of this nature have resulted in the deaths or serious injury of people for something as silly as a photograph," he said.

BINDI'S BABY NEWS: Crowds flock to Australia Zoo
Online data reveals egg-cement news for Easter tourism

The photos show a man standing on the edge of a cliff while holding onto the shoulders of a young girl in front of him while another girl is taking photos of the pair - all outside of the barriers at Point Arkwright.

A man and two children have been caught posing in a dangerous photo shoot on the wrong side of a guard rail at Point Arkwright.
A witness who asked not to be named told the Daily she watched in horror as the man and a girl climbed out onto a rock to pose for the picture on Saturday morning.

"As a local we see all sorts of crazy stuff there," she said.

"I've seen other people drive off that rock before, the council has reinforced the fence there and it's just silly to climb over it.

"I was just really concerned that we can see that sort of thing."

The woman said she couldn't believe the man put two children in danger.

"What (was he thinking) we're going to get a great Instagram shot and fall off the cliff at Yaroomba," she said.

"If he tripped or fell backwards and he'd take the child with him."

A man was airlifted by helicopter after a fall at Point Arkwright on April 8, 2018. Picture: Warren Lynam
A man was airlifted by helicopter after a fall at Point Arkwright on April 8, 2018. Picture: Warren Lynam

The area was the scene of a major rescue on April 8, 2018, when a man had to be winched from the rocks after falling about 10m.

The rescue helicopter was able to lift the man from the bottom of a cliff about two-and-a-half hours after the alarm was first raised.

Superintendent Hawkins discouraged the public from copying the behaviour.

"We're constantly reminding people to take responsibility for their own actions," he said.

"There's an expectation that parents and guardians are acting in the best interests of their children and then we see people acting like this it simply puts those children at risk.

"It's very disappointing."

