Dangerous surf set to continue

SURFS UP: A surfer makes the most of the easterly swell at Noosa National Park on the weekend. John McCutcheon

HAZARDOUS surf conditions saw 22 swimmers rescued at Noosa Main Beach across the weekend, with of a total of 24 rescued across the Sunshine Coast region.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesperson said flash rips caused beach-goers to be swept off the feet, with the dangerous conditions expected to continue into Tuesday.

"We are expecting two and a half to three metre swell especially around Sunshine and those open beaches,” the spokesperson said.

"Noosa is one of the safer places to swim but we advise swimmers to only go in waste-deep and to stay in between the red and yellow flags.”

The dangerous swell is due to a low pressure system mixed with a high pressure system resulting in a direct easterly impact.