Daniel daring to his martial arts live dream

A NOOSA young martial artists is leveraging his dream.

Daniel Svoboda, a Year 3 pupil at Sunshine Beach State School has been crowned the Australian National Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Champion in the 8 Years Old Under 30.5kg category.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu teaching self defence by using leverage and proper technique.

The competition took place in the prestigious Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre where Daniel faced three tough fights in a sudden death system, making light work of his opponents.

A member of CAZA Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club in Noosa Junction, Daniel was the only Noosa student to be selected to attend the high-profile competition after recently becoming the Queensland State Champion.

He has also held the titles of Brisbane Champion and South East Queensland Champion - not bad for someone who has only been doing jiu jitsu for two years but who now trains four days a week.

"We couldn't be happier with his dedication. He is only eight, yet he comes to training week in, week out and just continues to absorb everything we teach him about Brazilian jiu jitsu. For Daniel, winning a national title was only a matter of time,” coach Yoshi Hasegawa said.

Dad Michal said Daniel had shown real commit- ment to his sport and his training is teaching him valuable lifelong skills.

"Jiu jitsu is all about having respect for your opponents, your coaches and most importantly ourself, and I'm so proud of him for sticking at it,” he said.

Daniel is now preparing debut at the international level this October at the 2018 Australian Federation of Brasilian Jiu Jitsu PanPacs in Melbourne.