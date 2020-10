Examination of Chris Eccles, Secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet at COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Inquiry.

Premier Daniel Andrews' right hand man Chris Eccles has resigned effective immediately.

The Secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet confirmed his resignation in a statement just before 10am on Monday morning.

Mr Eccles is the second high profile resignation for the State Government in recent weeks after former Health Minister Jenny Mikakos quit politics.

