’Daring’ Netflix series lands in Port Douglas

A Netflix teen drama series with a cast of rising female acting stars is set to put Far North Queensland on the world stage.

Cameras rolled on Dive Club in Port Douglas last week with the 12-part young adult series set to premiere on Network 10 in Australia before being screened as a Netflix original series in 190 other countries next year.

It stars Australia Day's Miah Madden, the younger sister of acting star Madeleine Madden, and Georgia-May Davis, a Disney Channel presenter and daughter of E Street and A Country Practice star Alyssa-Jane Cook.

The cast of Dive Club in Port Douglas: (from left) Sana'a Shaik (Stevie), Mercy Cornwall (Izzie), Miah Madden (Maddie), Georgia-May Davis (Lauren), Aubri Ibrag (Anna)

Other cast members include Sana'a Shaik, Mercy Cornwall and Russian-born newcomer Aubri Ibrag, while top Australian model Josh Heuston will make his screen debut in the series.

Dive Club, filmed on the Great Barrier Reef in Port Douglas, follows a group of teen divers at the fictional Cape Mercy, who embark on a desperate search for their friend after she disappears during a cyclone and suspicious holes in the investigation emerge.

"Dive Club is a culmination of a lot of hard work," producer Steve Jaggi said.

"Every detail has been meticulously planned - from Cape Mercy's colourful history through to each costume and prop see on screen - all with the objective of creating a unique series which will captive audiences around the globe.

The Netflix and Network 10 collaboration is the fourth production from Brisbane's The Steve Jaggi Company since the COVID-19 pandemic began and is backed by the Queensland Government under their new Far North Queensland Screen Production Strategic Plan.

Screen Queensland boss Kylie Munnich said it would inject nearly $8 million into the state economy and create more than 110 jobs for local cast and crew, particularly in the Far North Queensland region.

"Dive Club is a 100 per cent Queensland-made production," Ms Munnich said.

Drew Jarvis, Network 10's executive producer for childrens television, described Dive Club as "a daring series that is unlike anything we have produced for this space before."

The production is operating under Queensland's Screen Sector COVID Safe Work Plan.

