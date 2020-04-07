Darling Downs police start issuing COVID-19 fines

RESIDENTS violating quarantine and self-isolation orders can expect police to come knocking.

Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon said his officers had the authority to enforce the new rules but would initially opt for education over fines.

"In general, we will hope the community complies with isolation orders," he said.

"We do not want to waste resources checking on every household, but if we receive information then enforcement teams will take action."

So far, nine people have been issued with a $1334 fine for failing to comply with a COVID-19 public heath direction.

A Jandowae man was fined after he was caught at a local pub when he should have been home.

The remaining eight were issued to Cherbourg residents who violated the community's strict quarantine.

Police issued 139 fines across Queensland.

Queensland Health tasked Toowoomba police to follow up with people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with virus carriers.

The social distancing and self-isolation measures appear to be working.

"They are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19," Assistant Commissioner Condon said.

"If you look at how the other states are doing, we are actually doing quite well."

Meanwhile, there was a slight drop in crime.

Assistant Commissioner Condon said fewer people and businesses being open in the CBD had led to fewer calls to police.

Youth crime, burglary and vehicle theft remained a concern - as did drink driving.

Static random breath tests have been put on hold, but to balance that, police are conducting more traffic stops.

"Our fatalities stand at plus five for the year, and despite a change of policing in relation to RBTs, we still have fools consuming alcohol and driving," Assistant Commissioner Condon said.

"Some for high-range drink driving, but we need to work together on this."

All Darling Downs residents must stay home unless they are shopping for food and necessary supplies, accessing health care, exercising solo or with a partner or are working and studying and can't do so remotely.