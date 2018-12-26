‘He should’ve come to us’: Lehmann after Bancroft interview

FORMER Australia coach Darren Lehmann says he would've liked suspended player Cameron Bancroft to have come to the coaching staff after David Warner asked him to consider tampering with the ball in Cape Town.

Bancroft revealed in an interview with Adam Gilchrist for Fox Cricket that Warner had asked him to follow through with the action, but that he ultimately had to take responsibility for his own actions.

Lehmann, who was the Australian coach at the time of the incident, said he would've liked Bancroft to approach him before going forward with the ball-tampering ploy out on the ground.

"Yeah he could've and should've (come to the coaches), I think he says that," Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"He should've come to us, at the end of the day it was a mistake - we know that. (It was) a severe mistake made by the guys and a lot of people have suffered one way or the other through that.

"We know it shouldn't have happened, but it did."

Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the ball-tampering saga, where he took a piece of yellow sandpaper out onto the ground in an attempt to scuff up one side of the ball.

Former Australian player David Hussey told ABC Grandstand that regardless of whether it was your "first Test, first Shield game or first club game, you've got to be able to stand up and say this is not within the rules of the game or be even strong and say we should not be doing this".

Lehmann also weighed in on the role of captain Steve Smith, who was banned for 12 months after his "failure of leadership" in not stopping the incident from occurring.

"Smith as captain, his disappointing thing that he spoke about was as captain of the country he should've had more control of it," Lehmann said.

"Steven decided to turn a blind eye … I still can't understand the pressures of captaining your country, it's quite high you would think."