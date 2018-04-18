Weir eyes one more big payday with Cliff’s Edge

IN YEARS gone by tough three-year-old gelding Cliff's Edge would have been ensconced in a spelling paddock by now after a fruitful autumn campaign.

A win in the Group 2 Alister Clark Stakes was followed by his last-start fifth in the Rosehill Guineas on March 24, when he led and tired. In the past, that's where such a campaign would have ended.

But trainer Darren Weir admits to being lured by the $300,000 on offer for the 3YO VOBIS Sires (1600m) at Caulfield on Saturday, and also the inviting conditions of the race.

Cliff's Edge is a 98-rated galloper and the next best in the race is the 69-rater Mahamedis, but as it's a set-weights race all colts and geldings will carry 58kg and the fillies 56kg.

Weir said he had no hesitation in aiming Cliff's Edge at the race as it wouldn't interfere with him having a break before the spring.

Cliff’s Edge has thrived since returning to Darren Weir’s Warranmbool stable. Picture: Getty Images

"This will be it," Weir said. "One run then he'll go out and be set for races like the Rupert Clarke Stakes and the Toorak Handicap."

Weir said Cliff's Edge pulled up "without a problem" after the Rosehill Guineas.

Jamie Mott, who won the Alister Clark Stakes on Cliff's Edge, will ride him on Saturday.

Weir's Warrnambool foreman, Jarrod McLean, said Cliff's Edge had thrived since returning to the seaside stable.

Weir said he still had not made up his mind whether former German stayer Red Cardinal, who is making his debut for the stable, would run at Caulfield in the TROA Anniversary Vase (1400m) or in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.

"I don't know which way I'll go," he said. "I'm looking forward to him running as he's a good horse."

Trainer Darren Weir hopes Cliff’s Edge can snare the VOBIS Sires before heading for a spell. Picture: AAP

Red Cardinal hasn't started since he finished 11th in the Melbourne Cup as a member of the Andreas Wohler stable.

Weir said he would aim Red Cardinal at Queensland Winter Racing Carnival races such as the Hollindale Stakes, Doomben Cup and Brisbane Cup.

The stable also has Brave Smash in the All Aged Stakes and Weir said he couldn't explain the stallion's disappointing effort when he finished seventh in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

"He was never going to win but from where he was he should have at least finished third," he said.