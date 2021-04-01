Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Sniffer Crocs at Darwin International Airport
Offbeat

Airport introduces new line of defence: Sniffer crocs

by SWEN EKAF
1st Apr 2021 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CROCODILES will soon be welcoming tourists and returning residents into the Top End, with a new sniffer croc biosecurity service on patrol to detect illegal items.

In a world-first, highly trained crocodiles will help identify illicit substances, with the new service rolled out at Darwin International Airport in the coming days.

Darwin Airport executive general manager operations Rob Porter said he was delighted to launch the new service in Darwin.

MORE TOP NEWS

Queensland Ghan travellers face Darwin COVID test, isolation

What is the Territory's favourite night spot? VOTE NOW

Chance of cyclone developing over Easter on the increase

"We have strongly supported the development of this service and expect the service to work side-by-side with other services we offer at the airport," Mr Porter said.

"There is a real value in using crocodiles for this purpose, they are uniquely Territorian and have a life span up to 70 years, so investing early in training certainly pays off."

The new 'Croc Sniffing' service has been developed in partnership with Crocodylus Park, who selected each crocodile for the specialised training.

"Crocodiles have a brain in which the smell centres are simply huge," Crocodylus Park owner Grahame Webb said.

"They have an extraordinary sense of smell and are more intelligent than most people realise."

Mr Webb said the program had been in the works for some time, with increased safety procedures at Darwin Airport providing ample space and time for on-site training.

"Park staff have spent considerable time selecting crocodiles with the right temperament," he said.

"Similar to choosing the right guide dog, sniffer crocs had to meet certain criteria. I'm delighted Crocodylus Park could play a part in developing this unique service."

Originally published as Darwin Airport introduces new line of defence: Sniffer crocs

More Stories

crocodiles darwin airport editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Premium Content COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Health The Queensland Government has mandated the compulsory use of a COVID check-in app for all bars, pubs and cafes from May 1.

        All round champ to take on region’s best amateurs

        Premium Content All round champ to take on region’s best amateurs

        Golf Scott Draper, a late entry in this weekend’s Sunshine Coast Open Amateur...

        Lockdown may lift for Easter, hospitals plunged into crisis

        Premium Content Lockdown may lift for Easter, hospitals plunged into crisis

        News Lockdown may lift for Easter as two hospitals plunged into COVID crisis

        TOP EIGHT: New food and drink businesses to watch

        Premium Content TOP EIGHT: New food and drink businesses to watch

        Business Up-and-coming food businesses reveal ingredients that led to success